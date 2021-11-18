3 Stafford elementary schools awarded Purple Star designation

The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact for Military Children awarded three Stafford County Public Schools with 2021 Purple Star Designation; Falmouth Elementary School for the first time, Conway and Rocky Run Elementary Schools for the second time.

The Virginia Purple Star Designation applies to military-friendly schools that demonstrate a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military.

“Many of our families work not only at MCB Quantico, Fort Belvoir, and NSF Dahlgren, but also at other major installations in the National Capital Region,” said SCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Stanley Jones. “We understand the unique challenges these families face when entering and exiting our school division, and I am exceptionally proud of all our Purple Star Schools for reinforcing our unconditional support of military families.”

To earn Purple Star recognition, the school must have a primary point of contact who completes Interstate Compact Training, applies on behalf of the school for designation, and conducts school-wide training covering the unique needs of military students.

The school’s website must link to a division-wide page dedicated to military student and family support or maintain a special military families section that includes information for families arriving to the school, the enrollment and registration process, departing from the school, defines academic and advanced academic programs, lists graduation requirements, posts the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunities for Military Children, provides information on Special Education services and parental rights to include parental consent, and lists other matters of importance for military families.

Purple Star Designation is valid for three years. Schools must continue to demonstrate a commitment to the military community and reapply for designation.

In Stafford County, Anthony Burns, Conway, Falmouth, Hampton Oaks, Rockhill, Rocky Run, Widewater, and Winding Creek elementary schools hold a Purple Star designation.