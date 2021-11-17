Gun found inside locker at Dale City-area middle school

Armed Robbery – On November 17 at 1:19AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7489 Limestone Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the store and immediately approached the employee who was located behind the service counter.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspect then forced the clerk into a room in the rear of the business before fleeing out the back door.

No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 5’6”, 220lbs.

Last seen wearing all black clothing and gloves