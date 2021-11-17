Gun found inside locker at Dale City-area middle school

On Wednesday, November 17, a someone used a gun to rob a 7-Eleven in Gainesville.
From Prince William police:
Armed Robbery – On November 17 at 1:19AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7489 Limestone Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown masked man entered the store and immediately approached the employee who was located behind the service counter.
During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspect then forced the clerk into a room in the rear of the business before fleeing out the back door.
No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 5’6”, 220lbs.
Last seen wearing all black clothing and gloves
Meanwhile on Tuesday, November 16, A gun was found in a child’s locker at a Dale City-area middle school.
From Prince William police:
Possession of a Firearm on School Property – On November 16 at 8:51AM, a School Resource Officer (SRO) was informed by school security at Hampton Middle School, located at 14800 Darbydale Ave. in Dale City, that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property.
School security notified the SRO that upon receiving the information, an unloaded firearm was located in the locker of a student, a 12-year- old boy. While investigating, a BB gun was located in the locker of another student, an 11-year-old boy. Neither weapon was ever brandished towards other students or part of any active threat.
The SRO took possession of both weapons, and the boys were released to family members. On November 17, following the investigation, the SRO obtained petitions for the 12-year-old boy who was in possession of the real firearm. The case will be handled by juvenile court services.
Charged on November 17: [Juvenile]
A 12-year-old boy of Woodbridge
Charged with possession of firearm on school property