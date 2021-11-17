Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show returns December 3

Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show will return December 3 through 5 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.

Many crafters and artisans will have handmade holiday gifts and decorations for friends, loved ones, pets, and the home for sale.

The Fredericksburg Holiday Craft Show has become a tradition, offering unique products. New vendors will bring jewelry, children’s accessories, sports and pet items, baked goods, and holiday decor.

A ticket is needed to enter the craft show, and tickets can be purchased online in advance or cash at the door.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Facemasks regardless of their immunization status. For a list of vendors, to purchase tickets or complete event information, visit fredericksburgholidaycraftshow.com.

Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 5.

Tickets cost $10 each for those ages 13 and older, $8 each for those over age 60, and $6 each for children age seven to 12 years. Children under six will be admitted free of charge.