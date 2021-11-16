Alicia Martinez

Alicia Natividad Martinez, 79 years young, of Woodbridge, VA; passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Alicia was born in Lima-Peru, South America to Rodrigo Perez Berrospi and Maria Natividad Canales Rivera on September 9, 1942. She immigrated to the United States in January of 1974 and became a United States citizen in 1989. She married Mr. Eduardo Martinez on November 15, 1982, in Manassas, VA. Alicia was a beloved wife, wonderful mother, and grandmother.

Alicia worked as a Sales Associate for Ikea at Potomac Mills for 25 years; and received a Best Employee award in 1999. Alicia is preceded in death by her daughter Karina Rocio Henriquez Perez, and her brother Rodrigo Perez.

Alicia is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Eduardo Martinez, her daughter Blanca H. Sanchez; 2 grandsons, Gabriel R. Sanchez, and Adrian R. Sanchez; and her sister Iris Ruth Perez de Sagasti.