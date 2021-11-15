Lindsey Marie Wright

Lindsey Marie (née Taylor) Wright, 38, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on November 9, 2021.

Lindsey was born in Belleville, IL to Janet (née Schneider) and Steve Taylor on March 19, 1983. She went to high school at Belleville Township High School West and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She married Erik Wright on June 17, 2011, in Hilton Head, SC. She was a dedicated Army wife and worked as a Homemaker and Children’s Book Consultant. Lindsey had a passion and talent for interior design, was active in Stroller Strong Moms, and enjoyed hiking and camping with her family and pups Nora and Mazie.

Lindsey is survived by her husband Erik and son Theodore, sister Amanda (née Taylor) Hill (Ryan, Owen, and Eleanor), step-brother Bryant Shanks (Ashton (née Tevault)), mother Janet (née Schneider) Shanks (David), father Steve Taylor, grandmother Verna M. (née Jung) Dahm, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (https://tnbcfoundation.org/support-us/donate).