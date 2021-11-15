Arlington man arrested after Dumfries man killed in crash

[Updated 2 p.m.]Police arrested the driver of a 2008 Kia Sportage following a Dumfries man killed in a crash in Montclair.

Police went to the home of the suspect, 54-year-old John William Harris and arrested him today without incident, police said. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter, and with driving without a license, police said.

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation *WANTED SUSPECT – On November 11, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit obtained arrest warrants against the driver of a vehicle involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Country Club Dr and Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22025) on November 6.

The investigation revealed the driver of the 2008 Kia Sportage, identified as the accused, had a blood alcohol content (BAC) level above the legal limit on the day of the crash. Investigators also located alcohol in the vehicle and further determined the accused was driving on a revoked license.

The resulting crash killed a 54-year-old Dumfries man. A third driver in another vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. Attempts to locate the accused, identified as John William HARRIS, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the accused is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

Wanted: [Photo from July 2016]

John William HARRIS, 54, of the 700 block of N. Greenbrier Sr in Arlington

Described as a white male, 5’11”, 180lbs with red hair and blue eyes

Wanted for involuntary manslaughter – DUI related and no driver’s license