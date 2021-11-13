North Stafford foot pursuit leads to multiple charges

Stafford authorities chased a man through several shopping centers in the northern section of the county.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

At 11:30 a.m. on November 10, Sgt. A.I. Assur responded to the Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, for a solicitor on the property. Upon asking the solicitor for his name, it was clear the subject was attempting to hoodwink the sergeant with false information.

Sgt. Assur informed the subject he was under arrest for trespassing and soliciting without a permit. Instead of complying, the subject began to briskly walk away. As Sgt. Assur went to detain the subject, a foot pursuit was initiated.

The subject ran across Salisbury Drive, through the Wells Fargo parking lot and across Garrisonville Road like a game of Frogger. The subject continued past the Chipotle, across Stafford Market Place and finally into the parking lot area of Applebee’s with the fleet-footed sergeant in pursuit.

When the subject squared up toward the Sergeant, an application of OC spray ended the escape attempt. Sgt. Assur was able to wear his department issued hat throughout the chase, while the suspect lost both of his shoes.

The subject received a wash down from rescue for the OC spray. He was positively identified as Dorian Murphy, 23. A check of his correct name revealed an active warrant from Prince William County.

Instead of simply being arrested for the outstanding warrant, Murphy went to jail tired with additional charges of trespassing, identity fraud, false identification, obstruction of justice and loitering. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.