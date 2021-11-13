Girl, 15 sexually assaulted on Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, police said

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the Neabsco Boardwalk in Woodbridge, police said.

The boardwalk, which opened in 2019, is a popular destination for walkers and hikers and is a portion of the Potomac Heritage Scenic National Trail.

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On November 10 at 7:02PM, officers responded to investigate an assault that was reported to have occurred at Neabsco Regional Park located at 15125 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening.

The victim, a 15-year-old female juvenile, reported to police that at around 6:00PM, she was walking along the boardwalk between Blackburn Rd and Neabsco Rd when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man pushed the victim to the ground and got on top of her.

The man then inappropriately touched the victim over her clothing before fleeing on foot. The victim left the area and notified an acquaintance. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim was not injured. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Male, unknown race, between 20 & 40 years of age, 5’8”-5’10”, with a medium to thick build and a medium length beard

Last seen wearing a tan jacket with a fur liner and large buttons on the front

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.