Susan Grace Hoey

Susan Grace Dent Hoey

Jul 31, 1948 – Oct 29, 2021

Susan Grace Dent Hoey went to her eternal reward on Oct 29, 2021 after a brief illness. Surrounded by her family in her final days and consistent with her spirit, she fought fiercely for her family until the end.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kevin, and her children: Scott (Melinda) Barnes, John (Chelsi) Hoey, and Kaitlin (Christian) Dye; and her four grandchildren: Owen, Jenna, Emilia-Jean, and Grace. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Dent and Delores (Joseph) Cotter, both of Columbus, OH, and Mary Anne Dent, wife of her late father, Richard “Dick” Dent. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her mother, Grace Lillian Klehm Dent, and her sisters Shirley and Geraldine.

Susan was born to “Dick” and Grace Lillian Klehm Dent on July 31, 1948 in Fredericksburg, VA. She was a good student, excelling in sports in high school and earning best female athlete in her senior year at Stafford High School.

Susan followed Kevin on his remaining military career on assignments in Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and California while adding John and Kaitlin to their family. Susan was happy to be a homemaker, wife, and mother creating a wonderfully warm and stable home for them to grow and learn. Over the years, Susan learned there was no craft or hobby that she could not master. She enjoyed her love of cooking, basket weaving, calligraphy, gardening, biking, reading, crocheting, and knitting.

Her entire life’s work was her family with a focus on their education and development as individuals. She placed a powerful emphasis on excelling in all they did in school and on the field of competition as she passed on her natural academic and athletic abilities to each of them.

Susan was an accomplished chef; she subscribed to the philosophy “Love People. Cook them tasty food.” She produced a wide range of masterful, delicious meals every day for those she loved. For 37 years every day felt like a global adventure in dining! We honored her capabilities in a family favorites cookbook and meals from this cookbook are a staple for her children’s families.

Susan prided herself on having the prettiest yard in the neighborhood with beautiful flowers and shrubs native to the area she lived. To continue her legacy, she shared many transplants with neighbors and friends teaching them to care for the plants some of which came from her father’s house in Fredericksburg, VA.

In the last few years, she enjoyed going on camping trips and riding bikes with her sister, Linda and her friends.

She believed strongly in supporting Veterans’ organizations annually providing her share to those serving the neediest of those who answered the call of our nation. She also supported No Child Hungry and local food drives to support those most in need.

An avid reader of books and one of Fairfax County Library’s best patrons, she always had a reservation list that was 20 books long. This love of reading and her desire to support her children led to a decade long volunteer position with the Robinson Secondary School (VA) library. During these years, Susan was an ardent supporter of her children’s championship gymnastics and hockey teams. She was whatever her children needed her to be: a tremendous room Mom, team Mom, cheerleader, and carpool Mom. She carried this devotion forward to her grandchildren, cherishing her role as a grandma and planning many memorable outings and meals together.

Susan was an amazing woman who left her mark on the world through the qualities and behaviors she instilled in her family and the people she touched throughout her life. She always wanted the best for and from the people in her life. Her influence lives on in the wonderful family she created and the people she touched. She will be sorely missed.

Services will be held 22 November 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home on 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193 (703) 680-1234. Visitation at 10:00 AM with Service at 11:00 AM followed by a private family burial at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Cancer Society, No Child Hungry, or Toys for Tots.