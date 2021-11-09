Police beat: Mothers, infants involved in series of domestic abuse calls

Mother, infant injured, suspect at large
From Prince William police: Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On November 8 at 12:53PM, officers responded to the Shenandoah Station Apartments located in the 19300 block of Belleau Wood Dr. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that an acquaintance, identified as the accused, entered her apartment, and began a verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused forcefully grabbed the infant child from the victim’s arms and ran into another room. When the victim entered the room after the accused, he struck her with a glass figurine on the head. The victim was able to take the infant child and went to a neighboring apartment where police were contacted. The accused fled prior to police arrival. The victim reported minor injuries and no injuries were sustained by the infant. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Travis Xavier TIMMONS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [Photo from April 2021]
Travis Xavier TIMMONS, 22, of the 12800 block of Cara Dr. in Woodbridge
Described as a black male, approximately 5’7”, 160lbs., with black hair and brown eyes Wanted for malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery
Child neglect charges field after argument between parents escalates
Firearm used to intimidate mother, infant
From Prince William police: Child Neglect | Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On November 5 at 3:34AM, officers responded to the Potomac Vista Apartments located in the 14100 block of Bay Vista Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic with weapons. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation when the accused brandished a firearm. At some point, the victim attempted to lock herself in the bathroom to contact the police. The accused broke down the door, struck the victim and took her phone before brandishing the firearm towards the victim again. The accused then took their infant child, who was in the apartment during the incident, and fled the residence. The victim reported minor injuries. Officers located the accused in the Woodbridge area and took him into custody without incident. The infant child was not injured. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ayestas Alexis ROMERO, was arrested.
Arrested on November 5: [No Photo Available]
Ayestas Alexis ROMERO, 28, of the 14100 block of Bay Vista Dr. in Woodbridge
Charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, child neglect, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, domestic assault & battery, prevent the summoning of law enforcement, and aggravated malicious wounding