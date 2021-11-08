Victoria Alyce Zambito, 75, of Woodbridge, Va. passed away on October 29th, 2021.

Victoria was born In San Mateo, Ca to Clara (nee Laboy) and John Mahaney on October 23rd, 1946. Victoria had a deep love for animals and was involved in the rescue of many homeless and shelter animals in her lifetime and even on her last day was taking care of a rescue puppy.

Victoria is preceded in death by her mother Clara Mahaney, Father John Mahaney, and brother Joseph Mahaney.

Victoria is survived by her son Donald Zambito, sister Toni Reyes, brother John Mahaney, and his wife Connie, also her grandchildren Jon and Danielle Zambito, nephew and godson John Mahaney II and nephew Michaelo Mahaney.

Donations in her memory may be given to the Prince William County Animal Shelter.