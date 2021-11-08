Police beat: Wanted woman pulled from Aquia Creek

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: A Stafford woman was unable to swim away from justice during an early morning disturbance on Barge Lane.

This morning at 1 a.m. Deputy E.R. Houde responded to Barge Lane for a disturbance involving Jessica Orlikoff Nageotte, 30. Deputy Houde believed there were active warrants for Nageotte, and the Emergency Communications Center confirmed not only were there active warrants in Stafford, but she was also wanted in Prince William County.

Deputy Houde wasn’t the only person who knew Nageotte was wanted. Nageotte was aware of the active paperwork and when she learned deputies were on the way, she disappeared into the night. Barge Lane backs up to Aquia Creek, so deputies believed they had a natural barrier to keep her corralled.

Deputy Houde described the water as “a glass mirror” as he and other deputies began searching the shoreline. Suddenly, they noticed a disturbance in the water and observed legs and feet kicking. Nageotte was ordered to get out of the water and she initially refused, knowing she was headed for jail.

Deputies explained the risk of hypothermia to Nageotte and she finally doggy paddled to a dock and was placed in custody. Deputies retrieved blankets to warm her up, as the air temperature was a cool 40 degrees. While not at the temperature of the water during the Titanic sinking, the Potomac had dipped into the low 60’s.

Nageotte was served the paperwork which included revocation of suspended sentences and non compliance with VASAP, and was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. A booking photo is not available.