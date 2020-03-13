Veteran Business pop-up event postponed over coronavirus

The Veteran Business Pop-Up originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed due to coronavirus.

In a public Facebook post, Donnell E. Johns Sr. stated:

“In light of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency to the response of the continued spread of COVID-19, we’ve decided to postpone the Veteran Food Truck Rodeo and the Veteran Business Pop-Up until further notice. We don’t want to dictate people’s decisions regarding their own health and risk, but at the same time, we all need to take responsibility for our own roles in fighting the pandemic. We can’t stand the idea that an event we organized could be a vector for potential health concerns.

We will be watching the news and updated advice from the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control constantly and will announce a new date as soon as it is deemed safe and responsible.

Best regards

Donnell E. Johns Sr.

Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Retired

Veterans Grow Virginia”

Potomac Local News has more about this event in this original story. https://potomaclocal.com/2020/03/11/dale-city-food-truck-rodeo-to-benefit-virginia-veterans/