Boys 13, 14 victims of armed robbery in Prince William County

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On January 1 at 6:59PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Stoney Ridge Pl. and Lady Catherine Ct. in Triangle (22172) earlier in the evening.

The investigation revealed that the victims, a 13-year old male juvenile and a 14-year-old male juvenile, were approached by five unknown individuals while in the above area. During the encounter, one of the suspects grabbed the 13-year-old juvenile before brandishing a firearm and demanding his property.

When the 14-year-old juvenile intervened, the suspect pushed him to the ground, pointed the firearm at him and relieved him of his property. The suspects fled the scene on foot and the victims went home where police were contacted. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located.

An iPhone and money were reported missing. The suspects were only described as black teenaged males.