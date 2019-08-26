As of today, Summer is over for all area public school students

Prince William County, which has the largest of the school divisions in the Potomac Local coverage area with 92,000 students, is headed back to school today.

Buses will pick up some 62,000 students and travel some 56,000 miles in the county. Those yellow, flashing lights to indicate school speed zone limits will also flash once again for the first time since June.

Last we, we told you about many of the upgraded facilities that some county school children, staff, and faculty are returning to this year.

With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, Prince William students will not have class on Friday, August 30 or Monday, Sept. 2.

Students in Manassas Park are also headed back to class today. The district is the smallest in the region with 3,700 students.

In neighboring Manassas City Public Schools, students went back to class one week ago. About 100 new teachers started, and a total of 573 breakfasts and 3,381 lunches were served on the first day, schools spokeswoman Al Radford told Potomac Local.

Like their Prince William counterparts, Manassas and Manassas Park schools will also be closed Friday, Aug. 30 and Sept. 2 to observe Labor Day.

In Stafford County, public schools there will also be closed on these dates for the observance of Labor Day. They’ve been back in class since Monday, August 15.