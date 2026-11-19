Fredericksburg Meet the new director of Fredericksburg’s museum By PLN News Published November 19, 2026 at 1:02AM Svetlana Legetic, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Cultural Center. Photo: Jon Gerlach / Fredericksburg Area Museum This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Fredericksburg Area Museum #Locals Only