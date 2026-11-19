Fredericksburg Police arrested Kamari Henderson, 28, of Fredericksburg, in connection with two robberies at Tobacco Hut, 401 Emancipation Highway, on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18.

Police said they received numerous tips from the community about the suspect. Acting on information about his whereabouts, officers and detectives located and apprehended Henderson. He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Henderson is charged with grand larceny, robbery and trespassing.

According to police, on Sunday, Nov. 15, a man entered the store and asked to see items from a display case. When the items were removed, he forcibly grabbed them and ran from the store. That incident was not reported to police at the time.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, the same man returned and again asked to see items from the display case. The clerk recognized him from the earlier robbery and refused to show or sell him merchandise. Police said the man then tried to reach over the counter and take the items himself as the clerk tried to stop him. During the struggle, he displayed a knife, took merchandise from the display case and fled southbound on Emancipation Highway toward Fall Hill Avenue. A Fredericksburg K-9 team tracked his path to the Fall Hill Avenue area.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The department thanked community members who came forward with tips. Anyone with information can call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122, option 2, or text FPDtip followed by the tip to 847-411. Tips can also be sent through the free FPD Tip app.