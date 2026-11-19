Volunteers from the FAB Foundation Community Engagement Committee, the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and Fredericksburg Mainstreet decorated 28 Christmas trees along Caroline Street, Princess Anne Street and Sophia Street in downtown Fredericksburg on Nov. 6.

Ten people took part. They gathered at 8:15 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Mainstreet office and finished by 10:15 a.m.

Erika Gray and Tammy Reid of the FAB Foundation Community Engagement Committee organized the effort with Christopher Allen and Kristen Reed of Fredericksburg Mainstreet. The collaboration began in 2025 after Reid, who belongs to both groups, wanted to raise awareness of the committee’s work and bring holiday cheer downtown. Participants said they enjoyed the morning enough to make it an annual tradition.

Committee members who took part were Tammy Reid, Patty Pollaci, Chris Davis, Katrina Wiley, Emily Cox and Richard Whalen. FABA members were Michael Pollaci, Luke Moss and his daughter, and Kristina Doggett. Fredericksburg Mainstreet board members were Kristen Reed, Bart Goldberg and Chip Taylor.

“What began last year as a partnership between the FAB Foundation Community Engagement Committee and Fredericksburg Main Street has become a tradition we hope to continue for years to come,” said Tammy Reid, former chairman of the FAB Foundation Community Engagement Committee, life director for the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association and a member of Fredericksburg Mainstreet. “Decorating 28 Christmas trees throughout downtown is about so much more than spreading holiday cheer. It’s about bringing people and organizations together, giving back to the community we love, and creating joy for everyone who visits downtown Fredericksburg. That’s what community engagement is all about!”