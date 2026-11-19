Nearly 300 photographs of aircraft, airports, and aviation across the Commonwealth came in for the annual contest run by the Virginia Department of Aviation.

“A photograph is a time machine that takes the viewer back to a particular time and place,” said Greg Campbell, DOAV Director. “For our contest winners, their photos will also take them back to the time they won top honors in the DOAV’s annual photo contest.”

A panel of DOAV airport engineers, educators, pilots, and communications personnel judged the entries over several rounds. Three photographers came out on top.

First place went to Brandon Monse of Weyers Cave, VA. His head-on shot of a Pilatus PC-12 at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) shows the plane’s sleek lines against the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Randy Jennings of Fredericksburg, VA, took second place with his photo of a Boeing Stearman biplane standing in the foreground of the green grass and blue sky at Horse Feathers Airport (53VA) near Midland, VA.

In third place, James Maly of Kingstowne, VA, submitted his photo of a yellow Yak-52 aerobatic trainer flying over the Chesapeake Bay.

The award-winning photos will appear on the cover and in several months of the department’s 2027 aviation calendar. Free calendars will be available at most of Virginia’s public-use airports in late November.

For more information on the annual photo contest, go to doav.virginia.gov.