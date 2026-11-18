Prince William Supervisors direct staff to add octave-band limits for data center noise By PLN News Published November 18, 2026 at 3:08PM Chair DeShundra Jefferson at the April 22 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Originals #Prince William Board of County Supervisors