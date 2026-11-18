Stafford County supervisors voted unanimously Monday to have staff draft a resolution that would authorize a public hearing on removing data centers from the list of businesses that can qualify for the county’s technology-zone incentives.

The action came during the board’s regular meeting. It follows a Sept. 29 joint session of the Board of Supervisors and the Economic Development Authority at which members first discussed stripping data centers from the program.

Liz Barber, the county’s director of economic development and tourism, told the board that three businesses have used the technology zone since it was created in 2010. Those users have been technology firms, mostly Department of Defense contractors. None of the three was a data center. She said no data center has applied under the ordinance or expressed interest in doing so.

Barber also noted that any technology-zone project, regardless of type or size, still requires Board of Supervisors review and approval and is subject to a separate budget appropriation before any incentive is granted.

Supervisor Crystal Vanuch (Rock Hill), who requested that the item be placed on the work-session agenda, said a speaker from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership had recently advised local officials against offering incentives to attract data centers because the projects are already coming. She described the change as a simple policy update that would leave the technology zone in place for other technology companies while removing data centers from the qualifying list.

The motion, offered by Vanuch, directed staff to prepare a resolution authorizing a public hearing on an ordinance amendment that would remove data centers from the technology-zone list of qualifying businesses. The technology zone itself would remain. The vote was unanimous.

The ordinance has not yet been changed. A public hearing must still be advertised and held, and the board must take a separate vote before any amendment takes effect.

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