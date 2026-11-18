Prince William County police reported vandalism at Colgan High School near Manassas, where a swastika and derogatory lettering were written in marker on a boys’ restroom stall.

Prince William County Police Department

Vandalism on School Grounds – Colgan High School, near Manassas

On November 10, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Colgan High School, located at 13833 Dumfries Rd near Manassas (20112), was notified of vandalism that occurred in the boy’s restroom. The investigation revealed between 9:07 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. that morning, a swastika and derogatory lettering were written in marker on a stall in the boy’s restroom. School personnel removed the lettering from the stall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

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