Prince William County police are asking for the public’s help locating a 22-year-old Maryland man reported missing and endangered in the Woodbridge area. Stafford County sheriff’s deputies, meanwhile, reported an arrest after an altercation on Eustace Road and a public intoxication arrest at a Warrenton Road hotel on Monday, according to the daily incident report released Tuesday.

Prince William County Police Department

Missing Endangered Adult – Opitz Boulevard, Woodbridge area

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Dylan Shane Chapman. He was reportedly last seen on foot leaving the 2300 block of Opitz Boulevard in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 3 p.m. on Nov. 16. Chapman lives on Ray Norwood Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Police said he is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance.

Chapman is described as a white male, 22 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 156 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants and a blue shirt. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or a local police department.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Assault – Eustace Road

Eustace Road | 11/16 6:37 p.m. | Deputy Gildea responded to an assault report in the area. Information was provided that an argument had led to an altercation. After speaking with the parties involved and reviewing camera footage, it was determined that the suspect had attempted to strike multiple victims after starting the altercation. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 50-year-old male from Stafford. The suspect was charged with three counts of assault and battery and one count of disorderly conduct. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Public Intoxication – 560 Warrenton Road

560 Warrenton Road | 11/16 9:55 p.m. | Deputy O’Donnell responded to an intoxicated person report at the nearby Holiday Inn. Information was provided that the suspect was attempting to enter hotel rooms without a key. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady balance, and an odor of alcohol coming from their breath. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old male from Woodbridge. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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