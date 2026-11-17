VDOT will clear interstates and major roads long before most neighborhood streets this winter, and cars left on both sides of those streets will slow the work even more.

Todd Robson, District Maintenance Administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia District, told partners and elected officials on Nov. 10 that crews will follow a staggered priority system across 649 snow map zones. Interstates come first — Interstate 66 is one example of a Priority 1 road — followed by primary roads and high-volume secondary roads. Neighborhood streets are last.

“We need to have two inches of snow or sleet on the ground to plow or treat neighborhood roads,” Robson said. “In neighborhoods, we treat the busiest roads first and cul-de-sacs last.”

Neighborhood roads require at least two inches of snow or sleet before plowing or treatment begins. The goal is a single shared travel lane so emergency vehicles and drivers can enter and exit slowly and carefully, not bare pavement from curb to curb. “They will still have snow and ice on them, but emergency vehicles will be able to drive on them,” Robson said. “Our goal is to make a path that is one lane wide that drivers can share to slowly and carefully enter and exit neighborhoods. We use sand instead of salt on trouble spots to help with traction.”

On interstates, primary roads and busy secondary roads, the goal is bare pavement from edge to edge. “The goal is to plow the roads until you can see the pavement from one edge of the road to the other. We mainly use rock salt,” Robson said. VDOT also treats shoulders, ramps, turn lanes, intersections and about 14,000 park-and-ride spaces in the district.

Residents are asked to park in driveways or garages, or to coordinate with neighbors to park on the odd side of the street by house number. “Please ask those folks to get their cars off the street so we can get in and maneuver around,” Robson said. Cars on both sides of older neighborhood streets make it difficult for smaller trucks to maneuver.

“VDOT does not clear sidewalks,” Robson said. Residents and businesses clear the areas near their property. Arlington and Loudoun counties have sidewalk snow removal ordinances. Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William have snow shoveling assistance programs.

Residents with questions or hazardous road conditions can call 800-367-7623 or use the online portal at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Statewide, VDOT has more than 12,000 pieces of equipment and more than 700,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasive ready for the season, along with more than 1.9 million gallons of brine.

The Nov. 10 briefing was informational only and did not discuss a specific upcoming storm. Manassas and Manassas Park maintain their own roads with their own crews.