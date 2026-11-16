UPDATE, 10:59 a.m.: Route 1 in Stafford County has reopened to through traffic at Sage Lane, and the downed utility line has been cleared, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports that both directions on Richmond Highway, in the area of Sage Lane, from Eskimo Hill Road to Centreport Parkway will be closed due to power lines in the roadway. Please use alternate routes and follow police direction for the time being. The office said it will provide updates as they become available.