Dixie Bones Restaurant Market Report: November 16, 2026 – Pork Steady While Catfish, Eggs, Buttermilk, Cabbage and Idaho Potatoes Rise

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, tracks wholesale prices every week so the menu stays as fair as possible.

Mashed, mixed, and marshmallow-crowned. Behind the scenes in the kitchen, the team baked and peeled fresh sweet potatoes, stirred in a little light brown sugar and orange juice, and packed pan after pan for Thanksgiving tables. The marshmallows go on right before serving, then toast until they’re golden brown. Samples have been going out, and the only reviews coming back are big smiles and thumbs up.

Pre-order your holiday foods and pies on the Dixie Bones website and everything will be ready for pickup.

This week’s wholesale moves:

Good news: Pork held steady and did not climb.

Pork held steady and did not climb. Not-so-good news: Catfish, eggs, buttermilk, cabbage, and Idaho potatoes all rose.

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model used by grocery stores.

“Mashed, mixed, and marshmallow-crowned. We’ve been handing out samples, and the only reviews coming back are big smiles and thumbs up.”

— Potomac Local News