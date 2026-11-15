Drivers on northbound Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) in Woodbridge now use a new left-turn lane at the traffic signal to reach southbound I-95, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The new turn opened about 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The existing northbound Route 123 loop ramp to southbound I-95 has been permanently closed, and the former merge onto southbound I-95 has been eliminated. The change is part of a larger I-95 and Route 123 interchange project scheduled for completion in late 2028.