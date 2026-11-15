Fredericksburg lights its Christmas tree at Riverfront Park

Fredericksburg lit its Christmas tree Saturday night at Riverfront Park, the annual kickoff that is the first tree lighting in the Potomac Local News region.

The free event ran from 4 to 7 p.m. at 701 Sophia Street and included live music, food trucks, local vendors, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa. It is presented in collaboration with the City of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Main Street.

Earlier in the day, downtown shops held the first day of Holiday Open House Weekend, with special promotions, discounts, door prizes and the start of Window Wonderland and the Holiday Shopping Passport. The open house continues Sunday.