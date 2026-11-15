FAMPO’s river-crossing NEPA study BUILD grant scored “Recommended”; staff plan January resubmittal

Go to John Burgess, owner of iconic ‘Dragon Song,’ passes away

John Burgess, owner of iconic ‘Dragon Song,’ passes away

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Go to Southern Serenity Jewelry opens on Battle Street in Old Town Manassas

Southern Serenity Jewelry opens on Battle Street in Old Town Manassas

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Go to Haymarket: Thanksgiving trash collection delayed a day; trees picked up in January

Haymarket: Thanksgiving trash collection delayed a day; trees picked up in January

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Go to New Route 123 left turn to I-95 southbound is open in Woodbridge

New Route 123 left turn to I-95 southbound is open in Woodbridge

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