Traffic FAMPO’s river-crossing NEPA study BUILD grant scored “Recommended”; staff plan January resubmittal By PLN News Published November 15, 2026 at 11:11AM Interstate 95 over the Rappahannock River. [VDOT] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #FAMPO #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals #Rappahannock River Crossing