Letter: Visually impaired Manassas resident thanks Officer Bergeron for crossing help

EDITOR’S NOTE: The letter below is from Ken Brevett of Manassas. The views are the writer’s.

Dear Editor,

I am writing to share a statement of appreciation regarding an exceptional act of public service by Officer Bergeron of the City of Manassas Police Department earlier today.

As a visually impaired resident, navigating malfunctioning pedestrian signals can be incredibly dangerous. When I called the department to report a broken light on Liberia Avenue, Officer Bergeron completely exceeded my expectations by offering to send a patrol car to safely escort me across the street.

I have included my full statement below and hope you will share this positive story with our community:

I want to publicly express my deepest gratitude to Officer Bergeron and the City of Manassas Police Department for their exceptional public service and kindness earlier today.

As a visually impaired individual, navigating busy intersections can be incredibly challenging, especially when pedestrian signals malfunction. After calling the department’s non-emergency line to report a broken crosswalk signal on Liberia Avenue, by Walmart, Officer Bergeron completely exceeded my expectations. He kindly offered to send a patrol car to the scene to personally escort me safely across the street.

In a world where we often see negative news, this gesture was a refreshing and powerful reminder of the dedicated police officers who truly care about the safety and accessibility of everyone in our community.

Sincerely,

Ken Brevett

Manassas

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