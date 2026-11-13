Police Blotter: Spotsylvania man charged after woman shot on Patriot Highway

Prince William County Police reported a vehicle shooting near Manassas that wounded a 19-year-old man and injured a 19-year-old woman, an aggravated assault and armed robbery in Woodbridge, and the arrest of an 18-year-old in a separate Masons Bridge Road shooting. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Patriot Highway shooting that injured a woman and killed her dog. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Prince William County Police

Shooting Investigation — Sudley Manor Drive

On November 12 at 10:13 p.m., officers responded to the 10700 block of Sudley Manor Dr near Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. As officers were investigating the initial call, they were advised of two individuals that had arrived at an area hospital appearing to be connected to the incident. One of the individuals, a 19-year-old man, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower body while the second individual, a 19-year-old woman, sustained injuries from shattered glass. The investigation revealed the two were inside a vehicle when gunfire occurred. This incident does not appear to be random and the investigation is ongoing. No suspect information is available at this time.

Aggravated Assault — Piccolo Lane

On November 12 at 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the Woodwind Villa Apartments located in the 14500 block of Piccolo Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault and reckless handling of a firearm. The investigation revealed an unknown man forced his way into an apartment where he then confronted the victim, identified as a 32 year-old man. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim in the head with a firearm causing a laceration. A round from a firearm also appeared to have been fired during the altercation. Damage inside the apartment and a shell casing were located. No other injuries or property damage were reported. This incident does not appear to be random and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect was described as a tall, clean shaven black male with a muscular build wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Armed Robbery — Shoppers Best Way

On November 12 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 14000 block of Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, was approached by two unknown men who began to assault him while demanding his property. At one point, one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it towards the victim. The suspects took the victim’s backpack containing other property and left the area. No shots were fired, and minor injuries were reported. The suspects were described as black males, between 20-25 years of age, dressed in dark-colored clothing.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding Arrest — Masons Bridge Road

On November 12 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the Landing at Mason’s Bridge Apartments located in the 13100 block of Masons Bridge Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. While responding to the scene, officers were advised the victim, an 18-year-old, had been driven to an area hospital by acquaintances. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The investigation revealed the victim and a different acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim was shot. The accused turned himself into police without incident later that evening. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jeremiah Lakeith RANDOLPH, was arrested.

Arrested on November 12: Jeremiah Lakeith RANDOLPH, 18, of Woodbridge. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.

Sexual Assault Investigation Arrest — Fairmont Park

On November 5, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at Fairmont Park located at 9801 Fairmont Ave in Manassas (20109) in October 2026. The investigation revealed an adult female victim met an unknown man, later identified as the accused, online and began exchanging messages. At one point, the accused picked up the victim and the two drove to the above area where the accused then sexually assaulted the victim. The victim was then driven back to her home where she reported the incident to police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Manuel MAYA OZUNA, was arrested.

Arrested on November 5: Jose Manuel MAYA OZUNA, 30, of Alexandria. Charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile, and object sexual penetration. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Sexual Assault Investigation Arrest — Vantage Drive

On November 4, detectives concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2500 block of Vantage Dr in Woodbridge (22191) in October 2026. The investigation revealed an adult female victim met an unknown man, later identified as the accused, at an establishment in Prince William County. At one point, the accused drove the victim to his residence in the above area where the accused then sexually assaulted the victim. The victim was then driven to her home where she reported the incident to police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Mulgeta NEGASH, was arrested.

Arrested on November 4: Michael Mulgeta NEGASH, 41, of Woodbridge. Charged with rape. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Malicious Wounding Arrest — Patriot Highway

On November 12, 2026, at 5:19 p.m., deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 10500 block of Patriot Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and provided first aid. The suspect remained at the scene, and deputies took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Spotsylvania Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where she is recovering. The suspect also fatally shot the victim’s dog during the incident.

The Spotsylvania Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting followed an altercation involving the suspect and several other people near a motel.

Deputies arrested Micari Green, 40, of Spotsylvania County. Green was charged with one count of malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Missing Person — Natalia Randolph

COMMUNITY REQUEST (11/13 11:34 a.m.)

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Natalia Randolph.

She is possibly wearing light colored sweatpants, a light colored hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on it, white and black sneakers, and a white backpack.

Anyone with information on Natalia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at our emergency dispatch center at 540-658-4400 or 9-1-1 if it’s an emergency.

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