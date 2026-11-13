Parents press Fredericksburg school board on disability accommodations and nepotism policy loopholes

Parents told the Fredericksburg City School Board on Monday that the division must do more to identify and support students who need medical or mental health accommodations, and that a proposed family-employment policy still leaves too many exceptions.

Suha Charney of 110 Braehead Drive said she is the mother of three students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools and described the exhaustion of navigating modified schedules and treatment plans. She asked how many other students had previously needed schedule changes that were never implemented. Charney called for earlier identification of disabilities, clearer written guidance for families, coordinated support while students are in treatment, and accountability when those supports do not arrive.

Sue Sargent of Ward 3 thanked the board for removing a statement from the 2027 legislative agenda that would have kept the division out of compliance with state Standards of Quality rules on special-education class sizes, ratios, and licensure. She then asked the board to pull a consent-agenda item on proposed revisions to Policy GCCB, which governs employment of family members.

Virginia Code and the division’s current GCCB policy generally bar the school board from employing, and the superintendent from recommending, a father, mother, brother, sister, spouse, son, daughter, or in-law of the superintendent or any board member. Exceptions exist for people already under contract or working as substitutes or aides before the relationship began, and for cases in which the related board member or superintendent certifies they had no involvement in the hiring decision.

The superintendent must also certify in writing that the hire is based on merit and competitive qualifications and that no board member was involved. Sargent urged an absolute ban modeled on the stricter approaches she attributed to Virginia Beach, Fairfax, and Loudoun, saying the certification exceptions institutionalize gray areas and erode trust amid declining enrollment.

Board policy prohibits applause during public comment. Chair Kathleen Pomeroy recognized the speakers in order. Later in the meeting, Dr. Andrew Wolfenbarger moved to remove the family-employment policy revisions from the consent agenda for additional research. The motion died for lack of a second. The full consent package, which included the policy revisions, then passed 5-1, with Wolfenbarger voting no.

The board did not amend the policy or adopt a stricter ban on Monday night. The proposed revisions remain under the version that cleared the consent agenda.