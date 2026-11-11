UMW named to The Princeton Review’s Mental Health Honor Roll

The University of Mary Washington has earned a place on The Princeton Review’s Mental Health Services Honor Roll for 2027, joining just 76 colleges and universities nationwide and only four in Virginia, UMW News reports.

“Student input plays an important role in this recognition, and that makes me particularly proud,” said Juliette Landphair, UMW’s associate vice president for health and wellness. “Our students see our health services, particularly the Talley Center for Counseling Services and Student Health Center, as resources they can count on.”

The distinction, announced Oct. 28, highlights accessible mental health services, campus-wide support systems, and wellness programs. UMW’s peer educator internship, residence-hall wellness conversations, and 24/7 TimelyCare CrisisNow line were among the efforts noted.