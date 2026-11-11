Police Blotter: Fredericksburg police seek missing woman last seen Oct. 28

Fredericksburg police are asking for the public’s help finding 27-year-old Morgan Painter, who was reported missing and was last seen Oct. 28.

Fredericksburg Police Department

Missing person: Morgan Painter, 27

Police said Painter was last seen Oct. 28, 2026, in the area of McKinney and Dixon streets. She is described as 5-foot-4, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and has tattoos on her forearm.

Police said she is known to frequent the Mayfield area and downtown Fredericksburg. Her roommate believes she bought a bus ticket and could be in North Carolina.

Anyone who has seen Painter is asked to call Fredericksburg police at 540-373-3122 and reference report 2026-005548. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting 847-411 with “FPDtip” followed by the tip, or through the FPD Tip app.

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