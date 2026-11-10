Virginia lawmakers consider changing release laws after killer flees country on pass

FOX 5 DC reports Virginia State Senators Dave Marsden and Scott Surovell are weighing changes to state law that currently allows the Behavioral Health Commissioner to grant unescorted community privileges to patients with violent criminal records, even over a judge’s objection. The potential legislative push follows the escape of Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda, who fled the country on a weekend pass from the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute after being committed for a 2019 fatal attack on his landlord.