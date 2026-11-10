Stafford prosecutor: Marine charged with aggravated manslaughter in I-95 double fatal

Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric L. Olsen said a 25-year-old active-duty Marine was arraigned Monday on charges including two counts of aggravated manslaughter after the Nov. 6 crash on Interstate 95 northbound that killed a Stafford woman and her young child.

PRESS RELEASE

11/09/2026

From Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney, Eric Olsen

In the early morning hours of November 6, 2026, an automobile crash on I-95 Northbound at MM 141 resulted in loss of life.

The investigation, led by the Virginia State Police, revealed that while traveling in the northbound lanes, a car carrying a family from Stafford was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. The impact caused the struck vehicle to flip.

An adult female and her young child were killed in the crash.

A male, the father of the deceased child, was seriously injured. He is hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

The 25 year-old driver of the vehicle, Malik Thomas, an active-duty Marine, was arrested at the scene on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol (DWI), with a blood alcohol content of .17. Later in the morning of November 6th, following investigation and evidence collection, the driver was also charged with two (2) counts of Aggravated Manslaughter under Virginia Code 18.2-36.1.

Each Aggravated Manslaughter charge carries a potential maximum punishment of twenty (20) years.

On November 9, 2026, the defendant was arraigned on the DWI and one (1) Manslaughter charge in the Stafford General District Court. On the same day he was arraigned on the Manslaughter charge related to the young child in the Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

The defendant advised the Court that he has hired an attorney, and the preliminary hearing has been set for December 22, 2026, in General District Court. The defendant is presently held without bond, pending the filing of a bond motion in each Court.