Police Blotter: Suspect smashes Exxon glass door in Woodbridge, steals cigarettes

Prince William County police investigated a commercial burglary early Tuesday at an Exxon station in Woodbridge where a man smashed a glass door and took cartons of cigarettes. Stafford County deputies reported two fraud scams on Monday involving phone calls pretending to be from banks.

Prince William County Police

Commercial Burglary

On November 10 at 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the Exxon service station at 3514 Old Bridge Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. The investigation revealed an unknown man shattered the glass side door and entered the business. The suspect took multiple cartons of cigarettes before leaving the area. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, who was not located. The suspect was described as a black male with a gray beard, wearing a black and gray jacket, gray pants, white and black shoes and tan gloves.

Stafford County Sheriff

Fraud – Poplar Road

Poplar Road | 11/9 9:47 a.m. | Deputy Pitts responded to a fraud report regarding a Marine Federal Credit Union scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be with Marine Federal Credit Union regarding fraudulent activity. When the victim declined making the transactions, the suspects instructed them to secure their account by providing a passcode to the suspects. Once the passcode was shared, the suspects ended the phone call. The victim then noticed several unauthorized transactions on their account. The victim notified their bank, which closed the account and launched an investigation.

Fraud – Yorkshire Court

Yorkshire Court | 11/9 9:01 p.m. | Deputy Jett responded to a fraud report regarding a Bank of America scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be from Bank of America’s fraud department. The suspects stated that funds had been transferred from the victim’s account without authorization and that the victim’s bank was involved in an investigation. The suspects then instructed the victim to withdraw funds and mail them to the FDIC or else the victim would face arrest. The victim ended the phone call and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jett advised the victim of the scam and not to mail the funds. The victim had not suffered any monetary loss at the time of the report.

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