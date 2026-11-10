Dixie Bones Restaurant Market Report: November 10, 2026 – Turkey Loaves Sent Back While Beef Continues to Decline

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, tracks wholesale prices every week so menu prices can stay as fair as possible.

Things got a little crazy upstairs this week, so Nelson recorded the report from the restaurant’s basement headquarters. Vendors recently sent turkey loaves instead of the whole turkey breasts Dixie Bones smokes and serves, so those went right back. The real turkey starts as raw breast rubbed with butter, salt, and pepper, wrapped in foil sprayed with Pam so it won’t stick, baked in the pit for a couple of hours, then unwrapped and smoked until golden brown. Once cool, the breasts are vacuum-packed and the fat and juices go into the gravy—ready to be sliced or served whole for Thanksgiving.

Good news : Beef continued to decline, along with chicken, catfish, eggs, and red potatoes.

: Beef continued to decline, along with chicken, catfish, eggs, and red potatoes. Not-so-good news: Pork went up (purchased from local vendors), along with green peppers, onions, and Idaho potatoes.

As always, wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent approach grocery stores use.

Have a great day, and thank you for listening and sharing this.

— Nelson Head

— Potomac Local News