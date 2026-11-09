Former Stafford supervisor’s plan for ‘historic adventure park’ hits a roadblock

Fredericksburg Free Press reports that a former Stafford supervisor’s quest to create a new park in the county has hit a major snag.

Joe Brito, who once represented the Hartwood District, has been working for years to have the Stafford government turn the now-closed Cannon Ridge golf course in southern Stafford into what he called Thursday an “historic adventure park.” He asked the Board of Supervisors to declare the land a park in the county’s Comprehensive Plan, a document that is not legally binding but serves as a blueprint for future development. Brito said he already had the support of Stafford’s planning, parks and recreation, and historical commissions.

The supervisors voted unanimously to send other Comprehensive Plan amendments to the Planning Commission without the Cannon Ridge project, beginning a process that will include public hearings. Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English asked that Cannon Ridge not be declared a park because the property is privately owned by the Silver Companies, the developer behind Central Park in Fredericksburg and Celebrate Virginia. English has also previously said the county does not have the money to buy Cannon Ridge or maintain it as a park, even if the Silver Companies wanted to sell it.

Charlie Payne, an attorney for the Silver Companies, told supervisors his client did not want Cannon Ridge slated for a park because it has other ideas for the property. “We have a pending zoning application that [county] staff is currently reviewing that includes the remainder of the last phase, if you will, of Celebrate Virginia,” Payne said.

Brito said the land includes several historic Civil War sites and that a park could be funded with grant money. He has described a year-round slate of possible events, including Civil War reenactments, an agricultural fair, festivals, races and horse shows. He also assembled speakers Thursday to urge the change; some addressed the board, but others were not able to speak because of a mix-up over when public comment would be taken. Asked about his plans after the vote, Brito said, “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet.”