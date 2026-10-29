Loudoun County is next in line to consider school closures after Prince William

Loudoun County Public Schools staff this week floated closing four low-enrollment western elementary schools to save about $8.5 million, but most members of the Loudoun County School Board rejected the idea at Tuesday’s meeting, Loudoun Now reported.

The discussion comes after neighboring Prince William County closed Potomac View Elementary School when students moved into the new Woodbridge Elementary this fall, Potomac Local News reported, and after the Prince William School Board canceled plans for a 14th high school in February amid declining enrollment projections.

During public comment, some parents from eastern Loudoun asked the board to expand a taxpayer-funded after-school pilot program so they can work. An interpreter speaking for a Spanish-speaking parent at Guilford Elementary asked for a $10 million investment in the 2027 budget to continue the program at five Sterling Park schools and expand it to two schools in the Leesburg area, 7News reporter Nick Minock reported.

The parent said the program gives working families peace of mind that their children are safe and learning after school.