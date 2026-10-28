Police Blotter: Man charged with assaulting officer in Haymarket

Prince William County police charged a Haymarket man with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer after a domestic dispute. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released its daily incident report listing two fraud cases and a DUI arrest.

Prince William County Police Department

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

On October 27 at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 5700 block of Waterloo Bridge Cir in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a domestic dispute. During the investigation, one of the involved parties, later identified as the accused, became aggressive and assaulted an officer, before being secured. Minor injuries were reported by the officer. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Salvatore DEJESUS, was arrested.

Arrested on October 27: Michael Salvatore DEJESUS, 27, of Haymarket Charged with assault & battery on a LEO and obstruction of justice Court date: Pending | Status: $1500 Unsecured

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Daily Incident Report — October 28, 2026

Fraud

Courthouse Road | 10/27 4:00 p.m. | Deputy Daigle responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized account opening. The victim reported receiving a phone call from the legitimate American Express asking if the victim had opened a new credit card. When the victim declined, the bank advised the victim that there was fraudulent activity on a credit card in the victim’s name. The bank closed the account, and the victim froze their credit. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Garrison Woods Drive | 10/27 8:23 p.m. | Deputy Daigle responded to a fraud report regarding a Verizon scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming to be with Verizon. The suspects stated that the victim’s account had been compromised and instructed the victim to click on a link. After the link was clicked, the suspects gained access to the victim’s phone. The suspects then disconnected the victim’s phone number from the device and opened multiple bank accounts in the victim’s name. The suspects also transferred funds from the victim’s existing bank accounts into the unauthorized accounts. The victim then noticed the unauthorized transactions and accounts, as well as that their phone number had been disconnected. The victim reported that the suspects had also contacted the victim’s contacts requesting additional funds. The victim notified their banks, which froze the accounts. Deputy Daigle advised the victim to also freeze their credit to prevent additional accounts being created.

DUI

Foreston Woods Drive and Richmond Highway | 10/27 5:58 p.m. | Deputy Ramos responded to an auto accident in the area. Information was provided that the suspect had rear-ended the victim at a traffic light. Upon making contact, the suspect displayed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol coming from their breath and slurred speech. The suspect refused to participate in field sobriety tests or to provide a breath sample. The suspect was subsequently arrested. At the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect refused to provide a breath or blood sample, so additional charges were brought forward. The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old female from Stafford. The suspect was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

This report does not include all reported crimes but provides an overview of recent incidents in the community. Anyone with information regarding the listed incidents is encouraged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

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