Hearing set for Nov. 13 to challenge Virginia reproductive rights amendment if it passes

If Virginians approve a ballot referendum on Nov. 3 to permanently protect reproductive rights in the state’s constitution, the amendment will be challenged in court on Nov. 13, the Virginia Mercury reports.

The case seeks a preliminary injunction to block the certification of the amendment referendum results by alleging that the process was not properly filed and that ballot language was misleading.

Founding Freedoms Law Center launched the legal challenge in April. An argument is whether Virginia’s retroactive repeal of old state code on constitutional amendment processes can hold. The old code would have required House of Delegates Clerk Paul Nardo to send copies of the amendment text to circuit court clerks to post outside their courthouses.