Fourth Circuit gives mixed reception to Virginia’s ICE mask ban

A Bloomberg Law report says a lawyer for Virginia fielded tough questions before an appellate panel over the state’s authority to require federal law enforcement officers to show their faces and identify themselves when enforcing immigration laws.

The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit appeared more receptive at argument on Tuesday to lifting a preliminary injunction to allow the state to enforce its law dictating terms for local cooperation with federal law enforcement.

Virginia brought the consolidated appeals to undo district court orders largely barring the state from enforcing the two recently enacted laws implicating Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities.