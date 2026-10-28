AOC and Vindman to headline GOTV rally in Prince William County Friday

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Eugene Vindman will headline a Get Out The Vote rally in the Dumfries area of Prince William County on Friday evening, the Prince William County Democrats announced.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, with the program scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The public listing does not publish a street address; organizers say the venue is shared after registration.

Attendance requires a signup through the party’s Mobilize event page. Only people who register through that link will be able to attend, the Democrats said.

Prince William County police said they are aware of the event.

“We are aware of the event, and our role there will likely consist of a routine public safety presence,” Sgt. Erin Noble, a public information officer for the Prince William County Police Department, wrote in an email Wednesday. “If anything changes with that, I will let you know. For any other details it would be best to reach out to Congressman Vindman and/or Rep Ocasio-Cortez’s offices.”

Vindman represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Ocasio-Cortez represents New York’s 14th Congressional District.