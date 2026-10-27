Virginia War Memorial hosts 70th Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

The Virginia War Memorial will host the 70th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, outdoors in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond, weather permitting.

The public, especially veterans and their families, are invited. The program includes speakers, a tribute to Virginia’s Blue Star families, recognition of the Virginia Military Family of the Year, and the 2026 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest winners. Music by the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Choir of Glen Allen, with a pre-ceremony concert at 10:35 a.m.

“This is the 70th consecutive year that Virginians have gathered on these sacred grounds to honor those who have served our Commonwealth and Nation and commemorate Veterans Day,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle, who will emcee. “We encourage everyone to come and participate here where we honor our veterans not just on November 11 but 365 days a year.”

Arrive by 10:30 a.m. Admission is free. Parking on site and nearby streets. Grounds and exhibit hall open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ceremony airs live on WTVR CBS6.1 and 6.2 in Richmond, WGNT-TV27.1 in Norfolk, and livestreams on WTVR.com. Details at the Virginia War Memorial website or Virginia Department of Veterans Services, or call 804-786-2060.