Police Blotter: Motorcycle operator killed in Dumfries crash

Prince William County police reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Dumfries and a strong-armed robbery on a trail in Woodbridge. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office released its daily incident report listing two fraud cases and is seeking help locating a missing 31-year-old woman believed to be in the Baltimore area.

Prince William County Police Department

Fatal Crash Investigation

On October 26 at 7:29 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Dumfries Rd and a private road in the vicinity of 17340 Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2018 Kawasaki CLR650 motorcycle was traveling south on Dumfries Rd, approaching the intersection, when it collided with a 2025 Buick Encore that entered the intersection from the left turn lane of northbound Dumfries Rd. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. The driver of the 2025 Buick Encore, identified as a 52-year-old woman, was uninjured and remained on scene. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Strong-Armed Robbery

On October 26 at 4:19 p.m., officers responded to the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, located in the area of Neabsco Rd and Kenilworth Ct in Woodbridge (22191), to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was walking on the trail when he was approached by four unknown men. During the encounter, the suspects forced the victim off the trail and assaulted him, before taking his personal items and leaving the area on foot. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspects were described as three Hispanic males, aged 20-25 years and one Hispanic male, aged 25-30 years.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud – Kings Highway

Kings Highway | 10/26 10:47 a.m. | Deputy Buzzard responded to a fraud report regarding a credit card scam. The victim reported receiving a phone call claiming there was a civil case against the victim regarding credit card debt. The suspects stated that the victim’s wages would be garnished and a lien would be placed on their residence if they did not sign a document and provide funds to the suspects. After the funds were provided, the suspects requested additional funds. The victim recognized the scam and contacted law enforcement. Deputy Buzzard advised the victim to notify their bank and to stop all contact with the suspects.

Fraud – Whitetail Way

Whitetail Way | 10/26 12:21 p.m. | Deputy K. Smith responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized withdrawal. The victim reported noticing that a check had been used to deposit funds from their account into the suspect’s account without authorization. The victim contacted their bank, which closed the account and reimbursed the victim. A police report was needed for the investigation.

Missing Person – Kaitlyn Donnelly

COMMUNITY REQUEST (10/27 10:46 a.m.) The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Kaitlyn Donnelly. Last contact was made with Kaitlyn on October 12, 2026, by phone. Kaitlyn is believed to be in the Baltimore area. Anyone with information on Kaitlyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at our emergency dispatch center at 540-658-4400 or 9-1-1 if it’s an emergency.

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