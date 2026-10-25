Porch collapse injures numerous William & Mary students

A porch collapse at an off-campus residence injured William & Mary students Friday night, with 28 people reported to have gone to hospitals, WJLA reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Matoaka Court after a report of a structure collapse around 10:07 p.m. Oct. 23. Williamsburg firefighters and police, along with the James City County Fire Department, arrived to find a collapsed back porch.

Emergency medical personnel took 13 people to hospitals, and another 15 reportedly traveled on their own, city officials said. Ginger Ambler, William & Mary’s senior vice president for student affairs and public safety, said additional students may have sought medical care later.