Virginia

George Mason and VCU study peripheral neuropathy in breast cancer survivors

By PLN News
File photo. Neuron culture. Credit ZEISS Microscopy via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

A new research collaboration between George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University aims to improve understanding of peripheral neuropathy, a painful side effect experienced by breast cancer survivors, George Mason University said.

The project, funded by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth Health Research Board, focuses on chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and is led by Nadine Kabbani of George Mason’s Interdisciplinary Program in Neuroscience, Imad Damaj of VCU, and Paula Bos of the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

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