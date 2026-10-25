George Mason and VCU study peripheral neuropathy in breast cancer survivors

A new research collaboration between George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University aims to improve understanding of peripheral neuropathy, a painful side effect experienced by breast cancer survivors, George Mason University said.

The project, funded by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth Health Research Board, focuses on chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and is led by Nadine Kabbani of George Mason’s Interdisciplinary Program in Neuroscience, Imad Damaj of VCU, and Paula Bos of the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.