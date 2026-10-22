Police Blotter: Handgun Brandished at Dumfries Construction Site

Prince William County Police released their daily incident report for October 14, 2026, describing a brandishing in Dumfries. Fredericksburg Police asked for help locating 17-year-old Catherine Mitchell. Manassas Park Police asked for help locating 17-year-old Jordyn Henderson.

Prince William County Police

Brandishing

On October 13, officers responded to investigate a brandishing that was reported to have occurred at a construction site located in the 16700 block of Interstate Dr in Dumfries (22026) at 7:20 p.m. that evening. The investigation revealed two victims, a 44-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, observed multiple individuals riding ATVs in the construction site. The victims got into a verbal altercation with the individuals and during the encounter, one of the individuals brandished a handgun at the victims before leaving in a vehicle. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing all black.

Fredericksburg Police Department

Missing Juvenile

Catherine Mitchell has been reported missing by her family and was last seen on Oct. 13, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., in the area of 1800 Washington Ave. She was described to be wearing orange shorts and a grayish tan top. Catherine is 17 years old and described as 5’9, 150 lbs., with brown hair and gray eyes. If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, contact the police at 540-373-3122. To remain anonymous, text “FPDtip” and your tip to 847-411 or download the free FPD Tip app from your App Store. Report#: 2026-005011.

Manassas Park Police Department

Missing Juvenile

The Manassas Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Jordyn Henderson, who was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on October 13 in the area of her home. Jordyn was expected to attend school that day but never arrived. Investigators believe Jordyn may be with her boyfriend at an unknown location in Manassas City. She is also known to frequent the Woodbridge, Va area. If you have any information that could assist in locating Jordyn, contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136.

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