Hylton Center offers free mask-making workshop for veterans Nov. 4-5

The Hylton Performing Arts Center will hold The Ritual of Mask Making: Play, Performance, and Self-Permission, a free Veterans and the Arts Initiative workshop, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5.

Participants will create face masks as a way to express their emotional journeys through art and share their stories through the masks and personal reflections.

The workshop is led by Steven Luu, a U.S. Air Force veteran and recent MFA graduate and artist in George Mason University’s School of Art.

It is open to veterans, servicemembers, military family members and military caregivers ages 18 and older. Space is limited, and registration is available online. The workshop meets in the CVPA Shared Classroom at the Hylton Center in Manassas.

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